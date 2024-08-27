This week’s movies

“BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN” (PG-13)

Traces the four band members’ journeys through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968 and into the 1970s. Stars Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $8. — KEN

“THE BLACK BAG” (R)

When an intelligence agent is suspected of betraying the nation, her husband, also a legendary agent, must choose between loyalty to his marriage or his country. Stars Michael Fassbender, Gustaf Skarsgard and Cate Blanchett. — LEW

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)

New Captain America Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — LEW, MOS

“THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: LOONEY TUNES” (PG)

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck are Earth’s only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion (2024). With voices of Erick Bauza, Candi Milo and Peter MacNicol. — LEW, MOS

“DOG MAN” (PG)

Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW

MET LIVE IN HD: “FIDELIO” (NOT RATED)

Beethoven’s singspiel, a form of German-language music drama, features a story of unwavering love and daring rescue, set in an unspecified contemporary setting. With soprano Lise Davidsen, tenor David Butt Philip and bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny. 10 a.m. Saturday; $20, $15 student. — KEN

“IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT” (APPROVED)

A Black Philadelphia police detective, mistakenly suspected of a local murder while passing through a racially hostile Mississippi town, is asked by the police chief to investigate the case after he is cleared (1967). Part of Kenworthy’s Cinema Classics series. Stars Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger and Warren Oates. 4 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN

“LAST BREATH” (PG-13)

A true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the elements to rescue a crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Finn Cole. — FOX, LEW, REX

“THE LAST SUPPER” (PG-13)

Explores Jesus’ journey of love and sacrifice through the eyes of those who walked alongside him. Stars Robert Knepper, Jamie Ward and James Faulkner. — LEW, MOS