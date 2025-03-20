This week’s movies

“ALIVE AND KICKING” (NOT RATED)
This 2016 documentary gives the audience an insider’s view into the culture of the swing dance world while shedding light on issues facing modern society. Presented by Swing Devils of the Palouse. 7 p.m. Friday, $8. — KEN
“THE ALTO KNIGHTS” (R)
Two of New York City’s most notorious organized crime bosses, once best friends, vie for control of the city’s streets. Stars Robert De Niro, Cosmo Jarvis and Debra Messing. — LEW
“BLACK BAG” (R)
When an intelligence agent is suspected of betraying the nation, her husband, also a legendary agent, must choose between loyalty to his marriage or his country. Stars Michael Fassbender, Gustaf Skarsgard and Cate Blanchett. — LEW
“BRAVER ANGELS: REUNITING AMERICA”
Documentary shows eight Democratic-leaning voters and seven Republican-leaning voters moving through a Braver Angels signature Red/Blue workshop, from initial skepticism to more profound understanding and empathy. 4 p.m. Sunday, free. — KEN
“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)
New Captain America Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — LEW
“CHILDREN OF MEN” (R)
In 2027, in a chaotic world in which women have become infertile, a former activist agrees to help transport a miraculously pregnant woman to a sanctuary at sea (2006). Part of Kenworthy’s Science on Screen® series. Stars Julianne Moore, Clive Owen and Chiwetel Ejiofor. 7 p.m. Tuesday. — KEN
“THE CHOSEN: LAST SUPPER PART 1” (UNRATED)
Jesus rides into the holy city as king, but finds his father’s house turned from a place of prayer into a corrupt market. As the Jewish high priest schemes against the would-be Messiah, Jesus strikes first — turning the tables on religious corruption. — LEW
“THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: LOONEY TUNES” (PG)
Porky Pig and Daffy Duck are Earth’s only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion (2024). With voices of Erick Bauza, Candi Milo and Peter MacNicol. — LEW, MOS
“DISNEY’S SNOW WHITE” (PG)
A princess joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen, in this live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated film. Stars Rachel Zegler, Emilia Faucher and Gal Gadot. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX
“DOG MAN” (PG)
Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW
“DONNIE DARKO” (R)
After narrowly escaping a bizarre accident, a troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a man in a rabbit suit who manipulates him to commit a series of crimes (2001). Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone and Mary McDonnell. — LEW
“LAST BREATH” (PG-13)
A true story about deep-sea divers who battled the elements to rescue a crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Finn Cole. — LEW
“THE LAST SUPPER” (PG-13)
Explores Jesus’ journey of love and sacrifice through the eyes of those who walked alongside him. Stars Robert Knepper, Jamie Ward and James Faulkner. — LEW
“MICKEY 17” (R)
Mickey 17, known as an “expendable,” goes on a dangerous journey to colonize an ice planet. Stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun and Michael Monroe. — LEW, MOS
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
A lost cub meets a sympathetic lion, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: “THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST” (PG)
Two Victorian gentlemen lead double lives, creating fictional personas to escape their responsibilities. Their deceptions grow complicated when they pursue romance with two different women (2025). Filmed at London’s National Theatre. Stars Ronke Adekoluejo, Julian Bleach and Richard Cant. Noon Sunday, $10. — KEN
“NOVOCAINE” (R)
When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, a man incapable of feeling physical pain turns his condition into an unexpected advantage in the fight to rescue her. Stars Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder and Ray Nicholson. — LEW, MOS
“SOLARIS” (PG)
A psychologist is sent to a station orbiting a distant planet to discover what caused the crew to go insane (1972). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Cinematic Sprawl series. Stars Natalya Bondarchuk, Donatas Banionis and Juri Jarvet. 6:30 p.m. today; $8, students free. — KEN
TRAIL RUNNING FILM FESTIVAL (NOT RATED)
Explores trail running’s ability to connect runners with nature, challenge them physically and mentally, and foster a sense of community and resilience. Presented by Palouse Road Runners. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, $20. — KEN !