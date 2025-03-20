This week’s movies

“ALIVE AND KICKING” (NOT RATED)

This 2016 documentary gives the audience an insider’s view into the culture of the swing dance world while shedding light on issues facing modern society. Presented by Swing Devils of the Palouse. 7 p.m. Friday, $8. — KEN

“THE ALTO KNIGHTS” (R)

Two of New York City’s most notorious organized crime bosses, once best friends, vie for control of the city’s streets. Stars Robert De Niro, Cosmo Jarvis and Debra Messing. — LEW

“BLACK BAG” (R)

When an intelligence agent is suspected of betraying the nation, her husband, also a legendary agent, must choose between loyalty to his marriage or his country. Stars Michael Fassbender, Gustaf Skarsgard and Cate Blanchett. — LEW

“BRAVER ANGELS: REUNITING AMERICA”

Documentary shows eight Democratic-leaning voters and seven Republican-leaning voters moving through a Braver Angels signature Red/Blue workshop, from initial skepticism to more profound understanding and empathy. 4 p.m. Sunday, free. — KEN

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)

New Captain America Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — LEW

“CHILDREN OF MEN” (R)

In 2027, in a chaotic world in which women have become infertile, a former activist agrees to help transport a miraculously pregnant woman to a sanctuary at sea (2006). Part of Kenworthy’s Science on Screen® series. Stars Julianne Moore, Clive Owen and Chiwetel Ejiofor. 7 p.m. Tuesday. — KEN

“THE CHOSEN: LAST SUPPER PART 1” (UNRATED)

Jesus rides into the holy city as king, but finds his father’s house turned from a place of prayer into a corrupt market. As the Jewish high priest schemes against the would-be Messiah, Jesus strikes first — turning the tables on religious corruption. — LEW

“THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: LOONEY TUNES” (PG)

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck are Earth’s only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion (2024). With voices of Erick Bauza, Candi Milo and Peter MacNicol. — LEW, MOS

“DISNEY’S SNOW WHITE” (PG)

A princess joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen, in this live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated film. Stars Rachel Zegler, Emilia Faucher and Gal Gadot. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX

“DOG MAN” (PG)