This week's movies

“ABSOLUTION” (R)

An aging gangster attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify mistakes from his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen its grip willingly. Stars Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. — LEW

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)

Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW

“HERE” (PG-13)

A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter and life. Stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany. — LEW

“HITPIG!” (PG)

A bounty hunter pig finds himself trekking the globe with a free-spirited elephant he intended to capture. With voices of Andy Serkis. Jason Sudeikis and Rainn Wilson. — LEW

“PITCH PERFECT” (PG-13)

Beca is cajoled into joining The Bellas, her school’s all-girl singing group that’s set to take on its male rivals in a campus competition. Presented by Corner Club and Washington State University Murrow College of Communication. Stars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson. 7 p.m. Saturday, $8. — KEN

“SATURDAY NIGHT” (R)

Find out what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the very first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live.” Stars Gabriel LaVelle, Rachel Sennott and Cory Michael Smith. 4 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; $8. — KEN

“SMILE 2” (R)