This week’s movies

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)
Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy “Beetlejuice.” Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW, MOS
“CORALINE” (PG)
Young Coraline discovers a hidden door to a strangely idealized version of her life, but she must make a frighteningly real sacrifice to stay in the fantasy (2009). Part of Moscow Film Society and Univeristy of Idaho School of Journalism and Mass Media’s Wicked Wednesday series. Stars Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher and John Hodgman. 7 p.m. Wednesday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE” (R)
Wolverine, recovering from his injuries, teams up with loudmouth Deadpool to defeat a common enemy. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. — LEW
“JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX” (R)
Arthur Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Lada Gaga. — LEW, MOS
“LA PASSION DE DODIN BOUFFANT” (“THE TASTE OF THINGS”) (PG-13)
The story of Eugenie, an esteemed cook, and Dodin – the fine gourmet chef she has been working for over the last 20 years (2023). Part of the Palouse French Film Festival. Stars Juliette Binoche, Benoit Magimel and Emmanuel Salinger. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $5, students free. — KEN
MET LIVE IN HD: “LES CONTES D’HOFFMANN” (NOT RATED)
French tenor Benjamin Bernheim stars in the title role as the tormented poet, who recounts his three ill-fated love affairs. Also stars sopranos Erin Morley and Pretty Yende and mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine. 10 a.m. Saturday, $20, $15 student. — KEN
“MONSTER SUMMER” (PG-13)
When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on an adventure to save their island. Stars Mel Gibson, Lorraine Bracco and Mason Thames. — LEW
“REAGAN” (PG-13)
A drama based on the life of Ronald Reagan, from his childhood to his time in the Oval Office. Stars Dennis Quaid, Mena Suvari and C. Thomas Howell. — LEW
“THE SUBSTANCE” (R)
A fading celebrity decides to use a black-market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Stars Margaret Qualley, Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; $8. — KEN
“THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN PART 1” (PG-13)
The Quileutes close in on expecting parents Edward and Bella, whose unborn child poses a threat to the Wolf Pack and the townspeople of Forks (2011). Stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. — LEW
“TRANSFORMERS ONE” (PG)
The origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who were once were friends bonded like brothers and who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. With voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson. — LEW, MOS
“THE WILD ROBOT” (PG)
After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. With voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX !