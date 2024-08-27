This week’s movies

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)

Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy “Beetlejuice.” Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW, MOS

“CORALINE” (PG)

Young Coraline discovers a hidden door to a strangely idealized version of her life, but she must make a frighteningly real sacrifice to stay in the fantasy (2009). Part of Moscow Film Society and Univeristy of Idaho School of Journalism and Mass Media’s Wicked Wednesday series. Stars Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher and John Hodgman. 7 p.m. Wednesday; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE” (R)

Wolverine, recovering from his injuries, teams up with loudmouth Deadpool to defeat a common enemy. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. — LEW

“JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX” (R)

Arthur Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Lada Gaga. — LEW, MOS

“LA PASSION DE DODIN BOUFFANT” (“THE TASTE OF THINGS”) (PG-13)

The story of Eugenie, an esteemed cook, and Dodin – the fine gourmet chef she has been working for over the last 20 years (2023). Part of the Palouse French Film Festival. Stars Juliette Binoche, Benoit Magimel and Emmanuel Salinger. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $5, students free. — KEN

MET LIVE IN HD: “LES CONTES D’HOFFMANN” (NOT RATED)

French tenor Benjamin Bernheim stars in the title role as the tormented poet, who recounts his three ill-fated love affairs. Also stars sopranos Erin Morley and Pretty Yende and mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine. 10 a.m. Saturday, $20, $15 student. — KEN