This week’s movies

“AVERAGE JOE” (PG-13)

A high school coach and former Marine files a lawsuit after he’s fired for publicly taking a knee in prayer after games. Stars Eric Close, Paul Rae and Austin Woods. — LEW

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)

Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy “Beetlejuice.” Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW, MOS

“DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE” (R)

Wolverine, recovering from his injuries, teams up with loudmouth Deadpool to defeat a common enemy. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. — LEW

“DIAL M FOR MURDER” (PG)

A former tennis star arranges the murder of his adulterous wife (1954). Part of Kenworthy’s Cinema Classics series. Stars Ray Milland, Grace Kelly and Robert Cummings. 4 p.m. Sunday, $6. — KEN

“FANCY DANCE” (R)

Following her sister’s disappearance, a Native American hustler kidnaps her niece from the child’s white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow in hopes of keeping what is left of their family intact (2023). Indigenous Peoples’ Day screening presented by University of Idaho Native American Student Center, University of Idaho LGBTQA Office and University of Idaho Black and African American Cultural Center. Stars Michael Rowe, Blayne Allen and Isabel Deroy-Olson. 7 p.m. Monday, $8. — KEN

“JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX” (R)

Arthur Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Lada Gaga. — LEW, MOS

“KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE” (PG-13)

Aliens who look like clowns terrorize a small town (1988). Presented by Moscow Film Society and University of Idaho School of Journalism and Mass Media. Stars Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder and John Allen Nelson. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN

“LE TABLEAU VOLÉ” (NOT RATED)

A specialist in modern art receives a letter about the discovery of missing painting, putting his career in danger. Presented by Palouse French Film Festival. Stars Alex Lutz, Lea Drucker and Nora Hamzawi. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $5, students free. — KEN

“LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS” (PG-13)

A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed (1986). Presented by The Haunted Lodge. Stars Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Vincent Gardenia. 7:30 p.m. Friday, $10. — KEN

“MONSTER SUMMER” (PG-13)