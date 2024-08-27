Time for the Oscars with Conan O’Brien

The Oscars telecast hosted by Conan O’Brien, and Kate Hudson playing a pro basketball team president in a new Netflix series called “Running Point” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: RaMell Ross’ sensational “Nickel Boys,” the indie stunner “Ghostlight” and a recently unearthed, never-before-released concert album by Ella Fitzgerald.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

RaMell Ross’ “Nickel Boys” (streaming Friday on MGM+) adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, has been called the best American film of the year. It’s up for two Oscars: best picture and best adapted screenplay. The film, about two young men who have been sent to an abusive, mid-century Florida reform school called Nickel Academy. Ross films it almost entirely from the first person of those two boys, played by Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson. In her review, AP film writer Lindsey Bahr called “Nickel Boys” “a lyrical, heartbreaking and haunting journey into the darkness of a brutal reform school in the Jim Crow South.”

One of 2024’s small revelations was the indie stunner “Ghostlight” (Monday on Hulu). Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan’s film stars Keith Kupferer as a grieving father, a construction worker, who reluctantly joins a local theater production of “Romeo and Juliet.” A nominee at both the Spirit Awards and the Gotham Awards, “Ghostlight” is an uncommonly gentle, warm-hearted testament to the therapeutic power of theater.

— AP film writer Jake Coyle

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

The 97th Academy Awards will be handed out Sunday. This year, the Spanish-language, French-made “Emilia Pérez,” leads with 13 nominations, including best picture, best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña. The narco-musical could make history as Gascón is the first transgender performer to be nominated for a best actress Oscar. The enthusiasm over Gascón has waned in recent weeks, however, because of problematic past tweets. The musical “Wicked” and the postwar drama “The Brutalist” follow with 10 nominations each. The Oscars will air on ABC and stream on Hulu.