Events Roundup: Under construction

Thank you to events organizers who have created new accounts and uploaded events to Inland 360’s new calendar system. As of this writing, 31 “event creators” have added 54 events to our new calendar.

Those listings are live on our website at inland360.com/events, and two weeks’ worth of them are reflected in our new print calendar page (soon to be pages, plural) in this week’s edition.

Again, we thank you for your patience and understanding while we move to this new platform. Those who’ve added events to our calendar in the past should be receiving an email in the coming days with more details about creating a new account, uploading listings and ways our marketing staff can help you promote your events with our new online, print and ticketing tools.

Events slated for the coming days include:

Sneak Peek at the New Concrete, on Saturday, celebrates the wrap-up of Pullman’s Main Street construction project, presented by Pullman Civic Trust, Downtown Pullman Association and Pullman Chamber of Commerce.

Revelers can enjoy music, a scavenger hunt, prizes, photo ops and an update on merchants’ experiences through the challenging months from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Main Street and Grand Avenue.

The scavenger hunt will call attention to new amenities on Main Street, according to a news release from Pullman Civic Trust, and attendees are encouraged to take selfies with the new trees and track the trees’ growth in coming years.

Radio station KZUU 90.7 FM’s Main Street Music Festival, with a dozen musicians at four locations, is set for from 2-9 p.m. (details are in the Inland 360 calendar), and a Cement Mixer Pub Crawl, presented by the Downtown Pullman Association, is from 5-10 p.m.

More information is at pullmancivictrust.org.