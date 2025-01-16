‘Unstoppable’ lands on Prime Video

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg playing mismatched cousins in the acclaimed “A Real Pain” and Mac Miller’s second posthumous full-length album “Balloonerism” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: the sci-fi dystopian drama “Severance” premieres its second season and Aaron Schimberg’s “A Different Man” lands on Max.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

While Kieran Culkin keeps picking up awards for his standout performance, Jesse Eisenberg’s acclaimed “A Real Pain” arrives today on Hulu. Eisenberg, who wrote and directed the film, and Culkin play mismatched cousins who travel to Poland in honor of their late grandmother. Culkin’s awards haul includes a Golden Globe and numerous other trophies. In her review, AP’s Jocelyn Noveck wrote that the “miracle” of the film “is how it pulls off the most delicate of balancing acts.”

“Unstoppable,” on Prime Video beginning today, is based on the true story of Anthony Robles, who despite having one leg, rose to become one of the top wrestlers in the country. The film, directed by William Goldenberg stars Jharrel Jerome as Robles, though it also features Robles acting as Jerome’s stunt-double on the mat. Co-stars include Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle. In her review, AP film writer Lindsey Bahr wrote that while the film is a conventional sports drama, “You’d have to be a certain kind of grinch not to get swept up in the hurdles and triumphs.”

Aaron Schimberg’s “A Different Man,” on Max beginning Friday, is a beguilingly tangled tale of identity and representation. Sebastian Stan stars as a disfigured man whose neurofibromatosis is cured by an experimental surgery. When he begins acting in a role very much like his prior self, he’s upstaged by someone authentically with neurofibromatosis (Adam Pearson). In her review, Noveck called “A Different Man” “fascinating, genre-bending, undeniably provocative and occasionally frustrating.”

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star as retired CIA agents whose suburban cover is exposed in the action comedy “Back in Action” (streaming Friday on Netflix). The film, which reunites the “Any Given Sunday” co-stars, is Diaz’s first film in more than a decade. Seth Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”) directs a cast including Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott.

— AP film writer Jake Coyle

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

It’s been three years since “Severance” debuted on Apple TV+ and the sci-fi dystopian drama premieres its second season Friday. Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation,” “Big Little Lies”) stars as an office employee of a mysterious company who has elected to keep his work and home life separate — thanks to an implanted chip. “Severance” also stars Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken. Ben Stiller is an executive producer and directs some of the episodes.

The TV spinoff to the Netflix teen film trilogy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” called “XO, Kitty” returns for a second season today. It stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty, a Korean American attending a prestigious boarding school in Seoul. The show also stars Korean-born actors Choi Min-young and real-life siblings Gia Kim and Sang Heon Lee. Noah Centineo, the co-star of “To All the Boys” also makes an appearance.