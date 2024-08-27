Want to save Thanksgiving?

When the crisp autumn air settles in, you know it’s Thanksgiving time. A day meant for connection, gratitude and togetherness, this holiday invites you to trade in the glow of your screens for the warmth of family gatherings around your Thanksgiving table.
For many, stepping away from technology, even for the day, can feel surprisingly difficult. However, making the effort for a tech-free Thanksgiving offers a rare chance to reconnect, refresh and be fully present. With a few thoughtful strategies, you can plan this holiday to ensure you celebrate togetherness and gratitude in the purest way.
Making time for what matters most
In a time when screens are your constant companions, it’s easy to forget the power of undivided attention. Doom scrolling through social media and promptly answering notifications is often second nature. However, when you choose to disconnect, even for a day, you remind your friends and family that they are a priority. This simple act of putting away your phone is a meaningful gesture of respect and affection.
At its heart, Thanksgiving is a celebration of family time and gratitude. For those wishing to make the most of this holiday, you can create new traditions focusing on device-free time together. When made yearly rituals, these customs have the power to deepen family ties and ensure the day is focused on what truly matters. By making technology a part of what gets left behind, you can make this Thanksgiving a celebration of authentic connection.
More than a meal
While Thanksgiving might be a food-focused holiday, it is about more than just what you eat. Creating an environment that fosters connection and shared experiences makes the dinner table a centerpiece for family traditions.
Building bonds in the kitchen
The real magic begins in the kitchen, where cooking together transforms holiday prep into a bonding experience. Too often, one or two family members are chained to the stove all day, while others laze around the television, leaving the family disconnected until dinnertime. However, bringing everyone into the kitchen gives life to cherished recipes, makes the meal more meaningful because everyone has contributed to cooking it and offers a pleasant distraction from your devices.
Making delicious Mississippi mud potatoes (see Applegate’s blog, below) is a great way to get everyone involved in cooking, regardless of culinary skill. Tasks can vary from chopping ingredients to stirring the casserole, and this rich, savory dish is perfect for any crowd. Whipping up a chicken pot pie casserole (see Applegate’s blog, below) brings the same sense of teamwork, allowing family members to do tasks like kneading dough, filling the casserole and everyone’s favorite job: taste-tester.
Children especially love baking — perhaps because it allows them to contribute in a playful and rewarding way. From measuring ingredients to mixing the dough, baking offers kids a chance to participate and experience the delicious fruits of their labor. For instance, preparing chocolate chip cookies together adds a festive touch to the meal that everyone can enjoy. Most importantly, by the time your cookies are done, the kitchen is filled with the tantalizing aroma of oven-fresh baked goods.
Making a mindful meal
When it’s time to sit down for the Thanksgiving meal, designate the dining room a phone-free zone. This allows everyone to remain fully present and ensures that the meal can be a time for connection and conversation. Creating this focused environment removes the usual distractions, ensuring that the whole family feels valued and appreciated.
Adding a gratitude-sharing ritual before the meal can also set the tone for an evening centered on thankfulness. Invite each person to share something they are grateful for, customizing your prompt to reflect the personality and traditions of your family. You may want to ask everyone to share something related to a family member or perhaps a round of storytelling where each person shares a favorite holiday memory. These shared anecdotes can bring laughter and deepen bonds, ensuring everyone leaves the table with a sense of gratefulness, nostalgia and joy.
Activities to embrace the digital detox
After the meal, staying committed to a phone-free day can be difficult. However, with some simple planning, you can organize easy activities that engage the family, inviting all of you to enjoy some old-fashioned fun and quality time with loved ones.
Indoor fun for homebodies
Step up your Thanksgiving traditions with fun, unplugged indoor activities for the whole family. Classic games like charades, mafia or board games can create a fun and lively atmosphere that encourages laughter and light competition. For the creative types, storytelling games can provide a great outlet for imagination, allowing everyone to craft a funny story together.
For a holiday-specific activity, consider creating Thanksgiving-themed trivia with small prizes like seasonal chocolates or cute hats awarded to the winners. Another great option is a shared reading session, where one person or each person reads a passage from a favorite book. These activities can create a sense of intimacy, making the day more joyful.
Outdoor adventure to embrace the season
For those who may enjoy the outdoors, a nature walk with the family can be a refreshing way to experience fall while enjoying time together. Anything goes: from a short stroll through a local park or a hike in a nearby nature area. If you have some extra time to plan, you can even set up a fun scavenger hunt, searching for seasonal items like pinecones or certain types of trees.
Touch football is another Thanksgiving classic that can get the whole family up and moving, working off the post-meal slumber that’s sure to set in soon. For those who don’t enjoy sports, lower-stress activities like catch or Frisbee can be a fun alternative.
Reconnect this holiday season
Thanksgiving is a great opportunity to reconnect, slow down and focus on the people who truly matter. By embracing a holiday removed from technology’s looming presence, you can transform your Thanksgiving into a day of genuine connection, laughter and gratitude.
So this year, consider embracing the digital detox and creating traditions that bring the family together. These memories made through conversation, teamwork and friendly competition will be sure to last longer than any post on social media. !
Applegate is the creator behind Splash of Taste and four other high-profile food blogs. She’s also a co-founder of Food Drink Life Inc., a collaborative blogger project.