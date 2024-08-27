Want to save Thanksgiving?

When the crisp autumn air settles in, you know it’s Thanksgiving time. A day meant for connection, gratitude and togetherness, this holiday invites you to trade in the glow of your screens for the warmth of family gatherings around your Thanksgiving table.

For many, stepping away from technology, even for the day, can feel surprisingly difficult. However, making the effort for a tech-free Thanksgiving offers a rare chance to reconnect, refresh and be fully present. With a few thoughtful strategies, you can plan this holiday to ensure you celebrate togetherness and gratitude in the purest way.

Making time for what matters most

In a time when screens are your constant companions, it’s easy to forget the power of undivided attention. Doom scrolling through social media and promptly answering notifications is often second nature. However, when you choose to disconnect, even for a day, you remind your friends and family that they are a priority. This simple act of putting away your phone is a meaningful gesture of respect and affection.

At its heart, Thanksgiving is a celebration of family time and gratitude. For those wishing to make the most of this holiday, you can create new traditions focusing on device-free time together. When made yearly rituals, these customs have the power to deepen family ties and ensure the day is focused on what truly matters. By making technology a part of what gets left behind, you can make this Thanksgiving a celebration of authentic connection.

More than a meal

While Thanksgiving might be a food-focused holiday, it is about more than just what you eat. Creating an environment that fosters connection and shared experiences makes the dinner table a centerpiece for family traditions.

Building bonds in the kitchen

The real magic begins in the kitchen, where cooking together transforms holiday prep into a bonding experience. Too often, one or two family members are chained to the stove all day, while others laze around the television, leaving the family disconnected until dinnertime. However, bringing everyone into the kitchen gives life to cherished recipes, makes the meal more meaningful because everyone has contributed to cooking it and offers a pleasant distraction from your devices.

Making delicious Mississippi mud potatoes (see Applegate’s blog, below) is a great way to get everyone involved in cooking, regardless of culinary skill. Tasks can vary from chopping ingredients to stirring the casserole, and this rich, savory dish is perfect for any crowd. Whipping up a chicken pot pie casserole (see Applegate’s blog, below) brings the same sense of teamwork, allowing family members to do tasks like kneading dough, filling the casserole and everyone’s favorite job: taste-tester.

Children especially love baking — perhaps because it allows them to contribute in a playful and rewarding way. From measuring ingredients to mixing the dough, baking offers kids a chance to participate and experience the delicious fruits of their labor. For instance, preparing chocolate chip cookies together adds a festive touch to the meal that everyone can enjoy. Most importantly, by the time your cookies are done, the kitchen is filled with the tantalizing aroma of oven-fresh baked goods.

Making a mindful meal

When it’s time to sit down for the Thanksgiving meal, designate the dining room a phone-free zone. This allows everyone to remain fully present and ensures that the meal can be a time for connection and conversation. Creating this focused environment removes the usual distractions, ensuring that the whole family feels valued and appreciated.