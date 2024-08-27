Sections
Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 9, 2025

Wanted: Your cover contest entry

Inland 360
Chloe Hansen, of Moscow, painted this all-American scene with acrylics. It was a winner in Inland 360’s 2024 cover contest.
Entries for Inland 360's annual cover contest have begun to arrive in our inbox at contests@inland360.com, and we're excited to see more over the coming weeks.

Entries for Inland 360’s annual cover contest have begun to arrive in our inbox at contests@inland360.com, and we’re excited to see more over the coming weeks.

Here’s your reminder that your submission — with “cover contest” in the subject line, please — must be emailed by Feb. 7. Or you can drop your artwork off at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mail it (please don’t fold your artwork) to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.

We’re looking for original artwork in any medium, with these rules in mind:

  • Work containing AI elements must be labeled accordingly.
  • Our cover dimensions are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches high. That ratio is important so we don’t have to crop your artwork to fit on the cover.
  • Indicate how you created the image: Is it a photograph, acrylic painting, digital collage, charcoal drawing?
  • Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work (your contact information won’t appear in print).

    • You don’t need to include your signature on the artwork; we will give all artists attribution. The Inland 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it.

Email Inland 360 editor Mary Stone at mstone@inland360.com or call (208) 848-2244 if you have questions about the contest.

— Inland 360

