Events Roundup: Welcoming winter festivities

Eat, drink — sing — and be merry with this week’s events. More are in the calendar on Page 14 and at inland360.com/events.
———
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts’ production of “Love, Liz,” by alumna Lauren Grove, opens at 7:30 tonight at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Feb. 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 9.
“The play is about a woman trying to make her own way in a world dominated by men,” Grove said in a news release. “It’s about female friendships, women supporting other women and about a woman subverting gender roles in the Renaissance era, which mirrors many issues women still have today.”
Tickets are $6-$26, or free for UI students, at uitickets.com.
———
The first post-holiday Winter Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
More than 35 vendors selling handcrafted items will be set up throughout the historic building, with concessions by Polski Sausage.
The Book Room will be open with used books available by donation, and a free kids activity will be offered in the Arts Workshop.
———
Moscow’s annual Winterfest, a 1980s-themed après-ski block party, is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, downtown.
Partygoers can enjoy local craft beer, warm beverages, food, music and activities, including making s’mores, pottery, face painting, foam star throwing and fitness competitions.
Wristbands, $30, can be purchased during the event at Main and Third streets or on Fifth Street by the Moscow Food Co-op alley and include approved glassware and three drink tickets.
———
Traditional Nepali food and cultural performances are planned for the University of Idaho Nepali Student Association’s Taste of Nepal from 5-7 p.m. Sunday in the Bruce M. Pitman Center International Ballroom, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Tickets, $20 or $15 for students, are at bit.ly/tasteofnepal.
———
A Black History Month panel discussion is set for noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Black community leaders’ perspectives on labor will be featured during the discussion in Sacajawea Hall, Room 115, 500 Eighth Ave.
———
All-ages karaoke starts at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at The Lumberyard, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Food and drink is available for purchase, and anyone is welcome to sing — or just hang out.
— Inland 360