Commentary: Wow them with these recipes

There’s something about cold weather and the holidays that makes baking bread such a delight.
Or so I’m told. I’ve never actually baked a traditional loaf of bread myself. No wheat, rye or flaxseed breads. No garlic bread. Not even any dinner rolls.
I love eating the stuff, but making it from scratch always seemed too intimidating. I just saw one online recipe, for example, that had step-by-step instructions — with “pictures and plenty of helpful tips” — for making a basic wheat bread. The article was like 10 pages long.
Are you kidding me? I’m a bachelor. I don’t separate whites from colors. What do I know about kneading, letting the dough rest or “activating” yeast?
Which is why, when the cold weather and holidays roll around, my inner breadmaker always thinks about dessert breads.
The three recipes below are all incredibly easy. There’s no kneading involved, not a speck of yeast and no worrying about an “improper rise,” whatever that is.
Just mix the wet ingredients in one bowl, the dry ingredients in another, combine them, add in some fruit or nuts and dump the batter into a loaf pan. Easy-peasy — not to mention delicious.
These recipes are all essentially bread versions of popular cakes. But that just means they’re healthier, right? I mean, one of them even has carrots in it. You can’t get much healthier than that.
And seriously, when Betty Crocker shows up at the party with a fresh-baked pumpernickel loaf and you stroll in with cheddar-apple bread, who’s your daddy? Dang tootin’.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Bread
Source: Evelyn Small, The Washington Post
In a 2006 article, Small said the bread freezes well and makes a wonderful gift. Her college-age kids said it “has the power to help them make new friends and keep the old.”
Makes enough for 2-3 loaves.
Ingredients
2½ cups of sugar
3½ cups of flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
1½ teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup water
One 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
2 beaten eggs
6 to 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
Carrot Loaf
Source: Based on a cake recipe given to me by Lewiston Tribune reporter Kerri Sandaine, with a few modifications.
Makes 2 8-by-4-inch loaves
Ingredients
2 cups flour
½ cup granulated sugar
1½ cups brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
Ground cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger, to taste
4 eggs
1½ cups vegetable oil
½ cup applesauce
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups shredded carrots (about 4 large carrots)
8 ounces pineapple tidbits, w/o the juice (optional)
Raisins and chopped walnuts, to taste (optional)
Directions
Cheddar-Apple Bread
Source: Based on a Kraft Foods recipe, with a few modifications.
Ingredients
2½ cups flour
½ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
2 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground cloves
2 beaten eggs
¾ cup milk
1/3 cup melted butter
½ cup applesauce
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 cups peeled/diced apples
¾ cup chopped walnuts
¾ cup raisins
Directions
Optional butterscotch sauce
Ingredients
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup butter, cubed
½ cup heavy cream
Directions
Spence covered government and politics for the Lewiston Tribune for 14 years before retiring at the end of 2022. He occasionally thinks about baking a real loaf of yeast bread, but then he reads the recipe and stops.