In this 1985 sci-fi classic, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ‘50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Also stars Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover. — LEW, PUL
“THE BOOGEYMAN” (PG-13)
Adapted from a short story in the “Night Shift” anthology by Stephen King. Stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina and David Dastmalchian. — LEW
CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET
A selection of kid-friendly animated shorts for children (of all ages). Concessions available for purchase. 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, free. — KEN
“CLOUDY WITH A CHANGE OF MEATBALLS” (PG)
A local scientist is regarded as a failure until he invents a machine that can make food fall from the sky. But things are about to take a turn for the worse. Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; free. — KEN
“CORALINE” (PG)
An adventurous 11-year-old girl finds another world that is an idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Freaky Kids Films series. 7 p.m. Wednesday; $7 adults, $3 children. — KEN
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
In a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. Stars Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Catherine O’Hara and Joe Pera. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“FAST X” (PG-13)
Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes in the latest installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson. — LEW
“THE FLASH” (PG-13)
Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. Stars Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. A review is on Page 13. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX
“GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3” (PG-13)
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista star. — LEW, PUL
“JUNETEENTH: WATERMELON WOMAN” (UNRATED)
A young black lesbian filmmaker probes into the life of The Watermelon Woman, a 1930s black actress who played “mammy” archetypes. Stars Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner and Valerie Walker. Part of Juneteenth events organized by Moscow-Pullman human rights organizations. 7 p.m. Monday, free. — KEN
“THE LITTLE MERMAID” (PG)
A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince in this live-action remake of Disney’s animated musical. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy star. — LEW, PUL
“PETER RABBIT” (PG)
From 2018. A rebellious rabbit tries to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee series. Stars James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi and Domhnall Gleeson. 1 p.m. today; free. — KEN
“SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE” (PG)
Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“STRANGERS ON A TRAIN” (PG)
Kenworthy’s Films From the Vault series brings back a Hitchcock classic. A psychopath forces a tennis star to comply with his theory that two strangers can get away with murder. Stars Farley Granger, Ruth Roman and Robert Walker. 7 p.m. Tuesday; free. — KEN
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (PG)
The story of the video game heroes on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day star. — LEW
“TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS” (PG-13)
During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. Stars Anthony Ramos, Luna Lauren Velez and Peter Cullen. — LEW, MOS, PUL !