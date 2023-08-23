AREA ROUNDUP
Making their Class 5A Inland Empire League season debut on Tuesday, the host Lewiston Bengals girls soccer team overcame Lake City of Coeur d’Alene for the first time in a decade.
Lewiston prevailed 3-2 after a seesaw battle that included multiple ties and lead changes.
The Bengals (1-2, 1-0) enjoyed a blockbuster performance from Avery Lathen, who kicked their first two goals and delivered the ball to Taylor Musser for a header on the third, which would ultimately prove to be the decisive score. Musser also assisted Lathen on the Bengals’ first goal, while Ava Steele figured in the second scoring play and goalkeeper Ali Olson racked up seven saves to help keep the visitors in check.
The Timberwolves (0-2, 0-1), who took third at State last year, had beaten the Bengals in every encounter since 2013.
“It was a full-out team effort,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “Everyone played at their greatest level. ... Overall, it was a great showdown between two fantastic teams.”
Lake City 1 1—2
Lewiston 1 2—3
Lake City — Cameron Fisher, 20th
Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Taylor Musser), 40th
Lewiston — Lathen (Ava Steele), 49th
Lake City — Gabbie Henkle, 65th
Lewiston — Musser (Lathen), 65th
Shots — Lewiston 10, Lake City 8. Saves — Lewiston: Ali Olson 7, Lake City: Acaja Scott 2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERLake City 12, Lewiston 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Visiting Lewiston was on the wrong end of a shutout against Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
The Bengals (0-2, 0-1) gave up eight goals before intermission and four afterward. Complete information was not available at press time.
Lewiston 0 0— 0
Lake City 8 4—12
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLFLewiston’s Seibly finishes first at tournament
Lewiston fielded first-place individual finisher Mollie Seibly and finished fourth as a team in a tournament at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Seibly shot 79 to edge out Jane Barry of Rocky Mountain (Meridian) at 80. The Bengals had an overall team score of 397 — 65 strokes behind first-place Rocky Mountain’s total of 332.
Individual leaders — 1. Mollie Seibly, Lew, 79; 2. Jane Barry, Roc, 80; 3. Alexa Tuinstra, San, 81.
Team scores — 1. Rocky Mountain 332; 2. Coeur d’Alene 360; 3. Sandpoint 370; 4. Lewiston 397; 5. Post Falls 459.
Other Lewiston individuals — Julia Brume 92; Shelby Arellano 107; Kalen Kelly 119; Cara Lott 123x.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC earns academic award
Lewis-Clark State received the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association award for the third year in a row and the fourth time in program history, it was announced on Tuesday.
In order for a team to earn the award, it must finish the scool year with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.30.
The Warriors had a team GPA of 3.57 in the fall and 3.65 in the spring, and since-graduated players Carli Berntson and Channa Hart finished at 4.0 throughout their entire college careers. Nine of the team’s 17 student-athletes had GPAs of 3.75 or greater, and 14 had a 3.5 or better.
“This academic achievement is a testament for the incredible environment found at LC State,” coach Katie Palmer said in a news release. “I’m proud of the dedication the student-athletes put toward the classroom, and thankful to all the faculty and staff who support them along the way.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALLWard named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list
Already on the watch lists for at least three college football awards as the season looms, Washington State quarterback Cam Ward has been named to another, it was announced Tuesday.
Ward, who had appeared in recent weeks on watch lists for the Manning, Maxwell and Earl Tyler Rose awards, is now also up for the Johnny Unitas Award, which recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with a given class.
The award was won by former Cougar quarterback Gardner Minshew in 2018.