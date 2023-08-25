The Lewiston High School football team qualified for the Idaho Class 5A state tournament for the second year in a row in 2022.

The end result for the Bengals at State was the same as their last four appearances, losing in the opening round, with last year coming at the hands of Middleton 14-7. Lewiston hasn’t made it out of the first round of the state tournament since the 2015-16 season, when it beat Meridian 55-33.

