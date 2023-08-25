The Lewiston High School football team qualified for the Idaho Class 5A state tournament for the second year in a row in 2022.
The end result for the Bengals at State was the same as their last four appearances, losing in the opening round, with last year coming at the hands of Middleton 14-7. Lewiston hasn’t made it out of the first round of the state tournament since the 2015-16 season, when it beat Meridian 55-33.
The Bengals will look for their two biggest offensive contributors, senior quarterback Drew Hottinger and senior running back Jackson Lathen to stop this trend.
Lathen did it all for Lewiston last season, accounting for 1,354 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns. The defending 5A Inland Empire League offensive MVP was Lewiston’s leading receiver (406 yards) and rusher (928 yards) throughout 10 games.
Hottinger became more comfortable in his ability to be Lewiston’s gunslinger late in the season last year. The all-leaguer would often flee the pocket and look to run early in his career. This, along with some designed runs, helped him pick up 437 yards on the ground. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder improved his pocket presence as the season developed, finishing the year 106-of-172 (62%) passing for 1,6045 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“Obviously, we’re going to be pretty dependent on Drew and Jackson and our other seniors,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “We’re really going to be leaning on them and relying on them to be explosive in a way that only they can be.”
The left side of Lewiston’s offensive line is led by a pair of seniors who will be instrumental to the Bengals’ success in tackle Cyinn Samuels and guard John Mettling-Perry.
“They pull a lot, and we run the ball a ton,” Pancheri said. “We ask those kids to be physical players, and we throw a lot at them.”
The Bengals front five has a mixture of experience and youth. But all five have traits that make them impressive athletically, which will be a big help in Lewiston’s high-octane offense.
“We have a great group of young kids and kids who have played a lot in the past,” Pancheri said. “They’re ready, and I feel like the O-line is one of our strengths.”
Consistency on the offensive line will allow the Bengals to have a set offensive and defensive line unit as well.
“At this moment, we’re going to be platooning,” Pancheri said. “It’ll depend on how some of the younger players play, but hopefully we’ll have a lot of guys step up so we’ll be able to keep those guys fresh.”
Lewiston seemingly won’t have any problem running the ball with Lathen behind its athletic offensive line. But it’ll have several massive holes to fill at the skill positions.
The Bengals lost a handful of options on the outside, including Jared Jelinek, Brayden Rice, James White, and Austin Lawrence.
It’s a mystery as to who will all step in after losing so many key contributors. But a favorite early on has been senior tight end Rylen Gomez.
The 6-6 senior saw action several times last year alongside or in relief of White. He finished last season with two receptions for 24 yards.
“We have a lot of speed there,” Pancheri said of the skill position players. “There’s going to be about six or seven guys who will be in the mix there.”
3 things to watch
Lewiston’s strength on defense will reside in the secondary with senior corners Jordan Bramlet and Dayton Phillips.
The Bengals will hit the road five times during their nine-game schedule, which includes back-to-back away games to end the year.
“We’re going to try and embrace it,” Pancheri said. “Hopefully that’s just part of the growing process.”
The Bengals will have to replace a slew of players at the skill positions after losing multiple starters to graduation. Lewiston will be without four of its five leading receivers in 2023. Who will be the one to step up in their absence?
Lewiston
Coach — Matt Pancheri (seventh season)
Last year’s record — 2-1 in 5A Inland Empire League, 7-3 overall
Returning letterwinners — Drew Hottinger, sr., QB; Jackson Lathen, sr., RB; John Mettling-Perry, sr., OL; Cyinn Samuels, sr., OL; Dayton Phillips, sr., DB; Rylan Gomez, sr., WR; Jordan Bramlet, sr., DB
Schedule
8/26 — vs. Woods Cross (Utah), at Madison, 4 p.m.
9/2 — at Capital, 1 p.m.
9/8 — Clarkston, 7 p.m.
9/15 — Pendleton, 7 p.m.
9/22 — at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.
9/29 — Moscow, 7 p.m.
10/6 — Post Falls, 7 p.m.
10/13 — at Lake City, 7 p.m.
10/20 — at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.