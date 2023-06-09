BOYER PARK — A $6 million upgrade at Boyer Park and Marina is complete and open for boaters.
A fuel dock and two other docks were replaced with new aluminum-and-fiberglass docks. Four docks were rehabilitated. A navigation light and a vault toilet that will be open year-round were added.
Boyer Park is about 50 miles downstream from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on the Snake River. It has a swimming beach, playground, recreational vehicle spaces, paved pedestrian and bicycle trail and a riverfront restaurant.
The upgrades were covered by $5 million from the port and $1 million from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Board. Northbank Civil and Marine received the contract for the job.
The port maintains the park as a free day-use area on a long-term lease from the Corps of Engineers.
“As one of the only places to recreate in Whitman County, Boyer Park & Marina is critical to our quality of life and economy on the Palouse,” Port Commission Karl Webber said in a news release issued earlier this spring.
The docks were built in 1975 and had reached the end of their useful life, he said.
“The port continually heard from marina customers and constituents that secure and safe docks should be the highest priority for future port investment,” Webber said.
