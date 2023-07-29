Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Lewiston’s CCI/Speer ammunition-making operations, remains on track to separate into two businesses this year.
Vista has named Eric Nyman as CEO of the company’s Outdoor Products segment and a member of the board effective Aug. 21.
Nyman joins Vista from Hasbro where he was president and chief operating officer responsible for innovation, e-commerce, operations, media and marketing, strategic planning and organizational culture and leadership.
Following the separation of Vista Outdoor, Nyman will oversee a new outdoor products company with brands such as CamelBak, Bell, Giro, Camp Chef, Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Simms Fishing Products, Stone Glacier and QuietKat.
Jason Vanderbrink was previously promoted to CEO of Sporting Products, which includes Vista Outdoor’s Lewiston operations.
Gary McArthur, Vista’s interim CEO, will remain in that role until the company’s split.
“Their appointments will enhance continuity and increase readiness for each segment ahead of the planned separation,” according to a Vista Outdoor news release.
The company released its financial results last week for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year that ended June 25. Its net income for that period was $58.1 million, compared with $126 million for the same time last year.
Vista Outdoor is the largest maker of ammunition in the United States. Its sporting products segment, which includes cartridge manufacturing, saw lower sales in the three months that ended June 25 compared with the same period last year, according to a company news release.
“Sales declined 26% to $377 million … driven primarily by lower shipments across nearly all categories as channel inventory has normalized, and the previously announced termination of the Lake City contract (for Army rounds),” according to a Vista news release.