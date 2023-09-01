Craveworthy, approachable hamburgers, french fries and cheesesteaks are the specialities of the most recent iteration of a restaurant at 10th and Bridge streets in Clarkston.
The Burger Stop is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday featuring menu items cooked in peanut oil, something the owner said is key to the taste of the food.
“It’s one step up,” said Joe DiSarno, the owner. “You can’t beat the flavor.”
Among the items at Burger Stop are hand-cut curly and french fries (both $4 apiece), Philly cheesesteaks ($11) and house specials such as the Double Stop Burger ($13), the most expensive item on the menu.
The Double Stop Burger comes with two quarter-pound Black Angus hamburger patties topped with ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, raw or grilled onions, sweet relish, mayonnaise, pickles, mustard and ketchup. Portions of a house fry, ranch or barbecue sauce cost 50 cents apiece.
A retired Merchant Marine, DiSarno doesn’t have any formal training in cooking.
“I know what I like,” he said. “I know what people like and I give it to them.”
If his version of an entree isn’t the best in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, it’s on him as long as customers tell him where they’ve had better so he can go get some, DiSarno said.
DiSarno has been a restaurant owner intermittently in the area since the 1990s when he was a founder of a Smokey Joe’s Barbecue, a restaurant that was located where Hazel’s Good Eats is now.
This is the third time The Burger Stop has been open. It debuted in 2011 and was open a year.
DiSarno tried a similar format again in the same spot that lasted six months in 2020 before it was impossible to sustain because of the extra rules restaurants were required to follow during the pandemic.
This time, DiSarno believes The Burger Stop will thrive, in no small part because of what he learned about the financial side of the business in its previous runs.