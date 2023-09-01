Craveworthy, approachable hamburgers, french fries and cheesesteaks are the specialities of the most recent iteration of a restaurant at 10th and Bridge streets in Clarkston.

The Burger Stop is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday featuring menu items cooked in peanut oil, something the owner said is key to the taste of the food.

