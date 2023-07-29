Northwest Fourslide plans to have about 40 positions at a 43,000-square-foot plant under construction in North Lewiston.
Of those jobs, about 15 will be filled by individuals moving to Lewiston from Tualatin, Ore., where the thin-gauge metal stamping and wire forms company is now.
Northwest Fourslide is investing $11 million in its land and building, expected to be finished next year, along with $2.5 million in equipment.
That update about the company, which is relocating to Lewiston, is from Valley Vision, the not-for-profit economic development group that recruited the business when it was under the leadership of Scott Corbitt.
Leaders in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have worked hard behind the scenes on the deal with Northwest Fourslide.
The Port of Lewiston sold the company 5.8 acres at its market value of $750,000. Northwest Fourslide and the Port of Lewiston are equally splitting the cost of constructing a road, water and sewer lines to the site from Wild Dove Way, near the city of Lewiston’s garbage transfer station.
Those upgrades are intended to serve Northwest Fourslide and future tenants and are estimated at $1.5 million, said Corbitt, who is now the Port of Lewiston’s general manager.
Members of the Mellinger family, the owners of Northwest Fourslide, appreciate the effort. They were seeking property they could acquire when the lease for their Oregon site expires.
A number of Mellingers who work for the company traveled to Lewiston recently. They attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the plant where Northwest Fourslide will continue its work of making components for the aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, power, commercial and automotive sectors.
They also spoke at the annual meeting of Valley Vision where Idaho Gov. Brad Little made the keynote presentation.
They are so impressed by how they’ve been treated that they are encouraging other ventures to join them, said Jan Mellinger, president of Northwest Fourslide at the groundbreaking.
“We want to be an active part of the community,” Mellinger said. “We want to be your friends and we want to be your neighbors. We want to work with you and grow together.”