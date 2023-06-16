Lewiston’s long wait for Tapped has ended with the recent debut of the gastropub that features a rotating selection of 50 beers, ciders and wines.
The drinking establishment and eatery is at 524 Main St., just across the street from Brackenbury Square in downtown in an indoor/outdoor space that seats more than 150 people. It’s open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The hours are anticipated to expand soon to 11 a.m to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, possibly as early as this week, said Tyler Antkowiak, who owns Tapped with Joel Cohen.
The plans for Tapped, which was established in Moscow, have been in the works since late 2019, but the renovation of its more than 100-year-old building took longer than anticipated, Antkowiak said.
Of the 50 choices on tap, Bavik Super Pils is one that has been popular, he said.
The crisp, bright and effervescent Belgian imported beer with flavors of lightly toasted malt often is cited as one of the world’s best examples of pilsner, Antkowiak said.
Another early Lewiston favorite is One Tree Lemon Basil Cider. The acidity from lemon combined with the botanical flavor of basil and sweetness of apples creates delicious flavors, he said.
The menu is the same as Tapped’s location in Moscow, which puts an emphasis on made-from-scratch versions of approachable pub foods, Antkowiak said.
Its Southern chicken sandwich takes three days to complete. On the first day, deboned chicken thighs are brined in spices, garlic, hot sauce and buttermilk.
On the second day, it’s breaded and frozen to set the crust. On the third day, it’s partially cooked at a moderate temperature to get the meat done all the way and then fried when ordered to make the crust crispy.
It’s served with provolone and bacon, along with in-house pickles fermented with a brine that has India pale ale and maple cayenne aioli.