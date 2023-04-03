A chef in a red hat and black shirt and trousers plays a rhythm with two spatulas on a hibachi grill before he begins to juggle the kitchen utensils at Koi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi.
Smiles appear on the faces of people seated around the grill, most with their eyes glued on the chef waiting for what happens next. Soon the drama intensifies when flames erupt from oil the chef squirts onto the grill.
In minutes, the chef delivers chicken, beef, shellfish and vegetables to the diners’ plates and sometimes directly into their mouths.
The interaction between the chefs and customers at two hibachi grills during dinner hours is part of the atmosphere the owner of the new restaurant hopes will entertain diners and turn them into regulars.
“They make the customers laugh and have some fun,” said Kadek Mas, the owner.
The menu at the restaurant was developed to appeal to individuals with a variety of tastes.
A selection of more than 25 dinner entrees prepared on the hibachi grill includes filet mignon and chicken ($26.95), shrimp and scallops ($26.95). The entrees come with mushroom soup, salad, mixed vegetables and fried rice.
Sushi as well as bento boxes, a collection of multiple items served in boxes with compartments for each one, are other options.
Similar to the grilled food, the sushi is prepared at a bar and has seats just feet away from where more than 20 types of special rolls are assembled. One of the most popular is the Lewiston special ($16.95), Mas said.
It is filled with lobster salad, cucumber and mango, wrapped in soy paper and topped with avocado, crab meat, eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise.
“The customers love to see the chefs cooking in front of them,” Mas said.
The dinner bento boxes range from $19.95 to $23.95. Each one is anchored with a feature such as tofu and vegetables or jumbo shrimp and comes with miso soup, salad, a California roll, two pieces of gyoza (a type of dumpling), two pieces of shrimp tempura and rice.
“It’s a combination of everything,” he said.
Koi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, at 1407 Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.