Blast from the PastDecember 21, 2024

Blast from the Past/ / 1950s: Crafting Lewiston's wreaths

Delbert Anderson, left, and Dick Clay prepare one of the many Christmas wreaths which would decorate downtown Lewiston in this photo taken in the early 1950s. This photo was submitted by Darlene Kidder, of Lewiston, who is Anderson’s daughter. She says the two men were members of the Lewiston Jaycees civic organization and they were working on the wreaths in what was then the International Harvest Building in downtown Lewiston. They made the decorations from boughs they had cut themselves and then hung them across Lewiston’s Main Street for its entire length. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
