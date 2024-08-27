Blast from the Past / 1920 & 1973: Lewiston’s Main Street

treet This combination of two photos shows identical views of Lewiston’s Main Street looking to the east. The top photo was taken in 1920, possibly by Thomas W. Campbell Sr., a Tribune reporter. The bottom photo was taken in 1973 by Tribune photographer Roy Woods. Notable in the 1920 photo are the streetcar tracks in the center of the street and the two other modes of transportation: the gasoline-powered automobiles and the hay-powered horses. Lewiston historian Steven Branting notes the existence of the old Lewiston National Bank facade on the left of the 1920 photo; the building was razed in 1965. He also noted the view shows an approach to the intersection of Fourth and Main streets, an intersection which no longer exists. Current visitors will note Bojack’s Broiler Pit on the left (where it still operates today) in the 1973 photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Lewiston Tribune