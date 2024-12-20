Blast from the Past / 1920: A wedding in Greencreek

Attendees gathered for this photo at the Nov. 9, 1920, wedding of Joseph Charles Mader and Marie Elizabeth Beckman. Standing in back row, from left: Stephen Mader, Daniel Mader, Bernard Mader, Albert Beckman, Wilhelmina Mader Knop, the Rev. Martin Rose Baerlocher, Catherine Beckman Nuxoll holding Clarence Nuxoll, Henry F. Nuxoll, Leo Mader (partially obscured), Bernard Schmidt holding Cletus Schmidt, Sylvester Beckmen, MaryAnna Mader Schmidt holding Leona Schmidt, Berthilda Beckman; front row: Catherine Freistiller, Charles Mader holding Charles Schmidt, Henry G. Beckman, Joseph Mader, Marie Beckman Mader, Mary Emma Mader, William Beckman holding Victoria Nuxoll, Adeline Beckman, Helena Woerman Beckman, Agnes Beckman. According to Russell Schaff, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo, the photo was most likely made outside the church in Greencreek where the wedding took place. He added that the photo is one of a collection of 750 glass negatives from the early 1900s, most taken by Henry Nuxoll. The bridegroom was Schaff’s great-uncle. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Submitted by Russell Schaff, of Clarkston