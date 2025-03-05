Sections
Blast from the PastMarch 6, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1920s: Ferdinand girls basketball team

The Ferdinand girls basketball team posed outdoors in the snow on Ferdinand’s Main Street in this photo from the 1920s. Pictured are Eldora Terwillegar, substitute; (name unknown); Florence Tautfest, guard; Emma Hanson, center; Kathryn Tautfest, forward; Mildred Powers, substitute; and Etta Terwillegar, guard. According to Susan Meek, of Craigmont, who submitted this photo, an inscription on the back of the photo reads, “This picture certainly doesn’t flatter anyone.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
