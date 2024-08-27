Sections
Blast from the PastJanuary 3, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1925: A couple near Jacques Spur

Submitted by Patricia (Heuett) Van Buren, of Lewiston
Jacob “June” Heuett and Nora Marshall pose near Jacques Spur for this photo taken about 1925. The photo was submitted by their daughter Patricia (Heuett) Van Buren, of Lewiston, who wrote her parents were married Dec. 23, 1926, in Lewiston and raised eight children along Cottonwood Creek north of Culdesac. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

