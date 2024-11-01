Sections
Blast from the PastNovember 1, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1933: Pomeroy High boys basketball

Several years into the Great Depression, the Pomeroy High School Pirates boys basketball team gathered outdoors at the school for a group photo during the 1933-34 season. Pictured are, front row from left: Floyd Porter, forward; Tom Johnson, guard; Jack Bowman, guard; James Schaffer, guard; Bob Christianson, guard; James Weimer, forward; Merle Ruark, guard; back row: Harley Van Ausdle, team manager; Pete Bue, forward; Bill Caldwell, forward; Bob Sparkman, forward; Glen Ruark, forward; Bill Woods, guard; Wayne Keatts, forward; Frank Hall, Coach. This photo was submitted by Barbara DeHerrera, of Pomeroy, the daughter of Porter. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
