Blast from the Past / 1933: Pomeroy High boys basketball

Several years into the Great Depression, the Pomeroy High School Pirates boys basketball team gathered outdoors at the school for a group photo during the 1933-34 season. Pictured are, front row from left: Floyd Porter, forward; Tom Johnson, guard; Jack Bowman, guard; James Schaffer, guard; Bob Christianson, guard; James Weimer, forward; Merle Ruark, guard; back row: Harley Van Ausdle, team manager; Pete Bue, forward; Bill Caldwell, forward; Bob Sparkman, forward; Glen Ruark, forward; Bill Woods, guard; Wayne Keatts, forward; Frank Hall, Coach. This photo was submitted by Barbara DeHerrera, of Pomeroy, the daughter of Porter.