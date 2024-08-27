Sections
Blast from the PastJanuary 23, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck

Lewiston Tribune
This photo, taken at Peck in 1938, was published in the May 11, 1960, Lewiston Tribune with a story written by reporter Sam Day about the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Rural Electrification Administration. According to the photo caption, “This was the crew which brought rural electrification to Peck 22 years ago. The poles were hauled into place by muscle power and then pulled upright. At the head of the pole, in foreground, were Tiny Harrison, left, and Larry Glass. Behind them, left to right, were Chester Banks, Robert Stinson and Robert Deasey. A Clearwater Valley Light and Power Association 1937 International truck is in the background.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

