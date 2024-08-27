Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the PastNovember 23, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1941: Businesses donate trucks

Along the Spiral Highway, a crew of about 70 senior boys from Lewiston High School lined up on a Monday morning at trucks in preparation for a day of working to create with whitewashed rocks the huge letter L on the Lewiston Hill in this photo taken in 1941. A news story published in the April 8, 1941, Lewiston Tribune was headlined, “Lewiston seniors complete huge letter ‘L’ in new location on hill after a strenuous day of labor.” It noted, “Three trucks used to transport the boys and their equipment were donated by the McDonald Chevrolet Co., Lewiston Plumbing, Heating & Sheet Metal Co., and Huggins Dairy.” The letter replaced a numeral which was whitewashed each year by senior class members. Though the photographer is unknown, this photo is part of the Art Andrews Collection and was submitted by Steven Branting, of Lewiston, from the Lewiston School District Archives. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Along the Spiral Highway, a crew of about 70 senior boys from Lewiston High School lined up on a Monday morning at trucks in preparation for a day of working to create with whitewashed rocks the huge letter L on the Lewiston Hill in this photo taken in 1941. A news story published in the April 8, 1941, Lewiston Tribune was headlined, “Lewiston seniors complete huge letter ‘L’ in new location on hill after a strenuous day of labor.” It noted, “Three trucks used to transport the boys and their equipment were donated by the McDonald Chevrolet Co., Lewiston Plumbing, Heating & Sheet Metal Co., and Huggins Dairy.” The letter replaced a numeral which was whitewashed each year by senior class members. Though the photographer is unknown, this photo is part of the Art Andrews Collection and was submitted by Steven Branting, of Lewiston, from the Lewiston School District Archives. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Art Andrews Collection
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Along the Spiral Highway, a crew of about 70 senior boys from Lewiston High School lined up on a Monday morning at trucks in preparation for a day of working to create with whitewashed rocks the huge letter L on the Lewiston Hill in this photo taken in 1941. A news story published in the April 8, 1941, Lewiston Tribune was headlined, “Lewiston seniors complete huge letter ‘L’ in new location on hill after a strenuous day of labor.” It noted, “Three trucks used to transport the boys and their equipment were donated by the McDonald Chevrolet Co., Lewiston Plumbing, Heating & Sheet Metal Co., and Huggins Dairy.” The letter replaced a numeral which was whitewashed each year by senior class members. Though the photographer is unknown, this photo is part of the Art Andrews Collection and was submitted by Steven Branting, of Lewiston, from the Lewiston School District Archives. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastNov. 22
Blast from the Past / 1981: Rebuilding a mill
Blast from the PastNov. 21
Blast from the Past / 1973: Family Bible study
Blast from the PastNov. 20
Blast from the Past / 1947: Juliaetta grades 1-5
Blast from the PastNov. 16
Blast from the Past / 1986: Cooking for kids
Related
Blast from the Past / 1975: At the directors banquet
Blast from the PastNov. 15
Blast from the Past / 1975: At the directors banquet
Blast from the Past / 1957: Ready to cheer for Lewiston High
Blast from the PastNov. 14
Blast from the Past / 1957: Ready to cheer for Lewiston High
Blast from the Past / 2004: Soaking feet and reading a book
Blast from the PastNov. 13
Blast from the Past / 2004: Soaking feet and reading a book
Blast from the Past / 1994: U.S. women served with pride
Blast from the PastNov. 8
Blast from the Past / 1994: U.S. women served with pride
Blast from the Past / 1973: She finds and creates
Blast from the PastNov. 8
Blast from the Past / 1973: She finds and creates
Blast from the Past / 1989: Focusing on farming
Blast from the PastNov. 7
Blast from the Past / 1989: Focusing on farming
Blast from the Past / 1943: Off for a drive in Potlatch
Blast from the PastNov. 6
Blast from the Past / 1943: Off for a drive in Potlatch
Blast from the Past / 1951: Famed singer at Lewiston
Blast from the PastNov. 2
Blast from the Past / 1951: Famed singer at Lewiston
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy