Blast from the Past / 1941: Businesses donate trucks

Along the Spiral Highway, a crew of about 70 senior boys from Lewiston High School lined up on a Monday morning at trucks in preparation for a day of working to create with whitewashed rocks the huge letter L on the Lewiston Hill in this photo taken in 1941. A news story published in the April 8, 1941, Lewiston Tribune was headlined, "Lewiston seniors complete huge letter 'L' in new location on hill after a strenuous day of labor." It noted, "Three trucks used to transport the boys and their equipment were donated by the McDonald Chevrolet Co., Lewiston Plumbing, Heating & Sheet Metal Co., and Huggins Dairy." The letter replaced a numeral which was whitewashed each year by senior class members. Though the photographer is unknown, this photo is part of the Art Andrews Collection and was submitted by Steven Branting, of Lewiston, from the Lewiston School District Archives.