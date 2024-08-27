Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line

A crew of about 70 senior boys from Lewiston High School worked in assembly-line fashion on the steep slope of the Lewiston Hill along the Spiral Highway in this photo taken in 1941. The boys and their advisers worked from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect, whitewash and place rocks to form the letter L which would be visible from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. A news story published in the April 8, 1941, Lewiston Tribune was headlined, “Lewiston seniors complete huge letter ‘L’ in new location on hill after a strenuous day of labor.” The letter replaced a numeral which had been whitewashed each year by senior class members. Though the photographer is unknown, this photo is part of the Art Andrews Collection and was submitted by Steven Branting, of Lewiston, from the Lewiston School District Archives. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Art Andrews Collection