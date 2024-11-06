Sections
Blast from the PastNovember 6, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1943: Off for a drive in Potlatch

Betty (Roe) Personett poses for this photo taken around 1943 in Potlatch when she was a teenager. Her daughter, Susan Gentry, of Culdesac, submitted this photo and writes that Betty’s future husband, Arnold Matson, had taken her for a ride in his new (used) car and she poses for the photo with her hand on the car’s spare tire. Betty was the daughter of Virgil and Bessie Roe of Potlatch and she had a job in the movie theater in Potlatch as a “flashlight usher” where she guided moviegoers down the aisles with a flashlight to help them find their seats. Betty now lives in Clarkston and celebrates her 97th birthday this month, according to Gentry. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Susan Gentry, of Culdesac
