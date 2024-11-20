Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the PastNovember 20, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1947: Juliaetta grades 1-5

Students in grades 1 through 5 gathered on the steps of Juliaetta School in 1947 for a photo. Their teacher, Mrs. Adams, stands at top left. The students pictured are, back row from left: Sue Tacker, Eunice Young, Jane Coington, Arlene Dinnler; second row: Fred Hadley, Don Johns, Vaden Bisbee, (unknown) Birch, Frances Freeman, Osa Fay Perry, Frank Holmes; third row: Bill Hadley, Bob Cook, Hartzel Dowdey, Ray Sams, Montez Broning, Glenda Birch, Gwen Abrams, Geneva Groseclose; fourth row: Norman Bisbee, Keith Baker, Bob Dennler, Carol Swears, Karen (Nelson) Eggers, Daisy Groseclose, Erma Young; front row: Carl Fleiger, Carol Black, Delores Gaskill, Eva Jo Dowdy, Dallas Groseclose, Mary Cook, Dawn Trombetta, Freddy Young. This photo, from the collection of Frances Thompson, was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Students in grades 1 through 5 gathered on the steps of Juliaetta School in 1947 for a photo. Their teacher, Mrs. Adams, stands at top left. The students pictured are, back row from left: Sue Tacker, Eunice Young, Jane Coington, Arlene Dinnler; second row: Fred Hadley, Don Johns, Vaden Bisbee, (unknown) Birch, Frances Freeman, Osa Fay Perry, Frank Holmes; third row: Bill Hadley, Bob Cook, Hartzel Dowdey, Ray Sams, Montez Broning, Glenda Birch, Gwen Abrams, Geneva Groseclose; fourth row: Norman Bisbee, Keith Baker, Bob Dennler, Carol Swears, Karen (Nelson) Eggers, Daisy Groseclose, Erma Young; front row: Carl Fleiger, Carol Black, Delores Gaskill, Eva Jo Dowdy, Dallas Groseclose, Mary Cook, Dawn Trombetta, Freddy Young. This photo, from the collection of Frances Thompson, was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Students in grades 1 through 5 gathered on the steps of Juliaetta School in 1947 for a photo. Their teacher, Mrs. Adams, stands at top left. The students pictured are, back row from left: Sue Tacker, Eunice Young, Jane Coington, Arlene Dinnler; second row: Fred Hadley, Don Johns, Vaden Bisbee, (unknown) Birch, Frances Freeman, Osa Fay Perry, Frank Holmes; third row: Bill Hadley, Bob Cook, Hartzel Dowdey, Ray Sams, Montez Broning, Glenda Birch, Gwen Abrams, Geneva Groseclose; fourth row: Norman Bisbee, Keith Baker, Bob Dennler, Carol Swears, Karen (Nelson) Eggers, Daisy Groseclose, Erma Young; front row: Carl Fleiger, Carol Black, Delores Gaskill, Eva Jo Dowdy, Dallas Groseclose, Mary Cook, Dawn Trombetta, Freddy Young. This photo, from the collection of Frances Thompson, was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastNov. 16
Blast from the Past / 1986: Cooking for kids
Blast from the PastNov. 15
Blast from the Past / 1975: At the directors banquet
Blast from the PastNov. 14
Blast from the Past / 1957: Ready to cheer for Lewiston High
Blast from the PastNov. 13
Blast from the Past / 2004: Soaking feet and reading a book
Related
Blast from the Past / 1994: U.S. women served with pride
Blast from the PastNov. 8
Blast from the Past / 1994: U.S. women served with pride
Blast from the Past / 1973: She finds and creates
Blast from the PastNov. 8
Blast from the Past / 1973: She finds and creates
Blast from the Past / 1989: Focusing on farming
Blast from the PastNov. 7
Blast from the Past / 1989: Focusing on farming
Blast from the Past / 1943: Off for a drive in Potlatch
Blast from the PastNov. 6
Blast from the Past / 1943: Off for a drive in Potlatch
Blast from the Past / 1951: Famed singer at Lewiston
Blast from the PastNov. 2
Blast from the Past / 1951: Famed singer at Lewiston
Blast from the Past / 1933: Pomeroy High boys basketball
Blast from the PastNov. 1
Blast from the Past / 1933: Pomeroy High boys basketball
Blast from the Past / 1978: Not a night shift fan
Blast from the PastOct. 31
Blast from the Past / 1978: Not a night shift fan
Blast from the Past / 1983: A family anniversary celebration
Blast from the PastOct. 30
Blast from the Past / 1983: A family anniversary celebration
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy