Blast from the Past / 1947: Juliaetta grades 1-5

Students in grades 1 through 5 gathered on the steps of Juliaetta School in 1947 for a photo. Their teacher, Mrs. Adams, stands at top left. The students pictured are, back row from left: Sue Tacker, Eunice Young, Jane Coington, Arlene Dinnler; second row: Fred Hadley, Don Johns, Vaden Bisbee, (unknown) Birch, Frances Freeman, Osa Fay Perry, Frank Holmes; third row: Bill Hadley, Bob Cook, Hartzel Dowdey, Ray Sams, Montez Broning, Glenda Birch, Gwen Abrams, Geneva Groseclose; fourth row: Norman Bisbee, Keith Baker, Bob Dennler, Carol Swears, Karen (Nelson) Eggers, Daisy Groseclose, Erma Young; front row: Carl Fleiger, Carol Black, Delores Gaskill, Eva Jo Dowdy, Dallas Groseclose, Mary Cook, Dawn Trombetta, Freddy Young. This photo, from the collection of Frances Thompson, was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill.