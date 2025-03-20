Blast from the Past / 1950: Helping guide the Orchards

After a meeting in the Lewiston Orchards to detail an "informal coordination" of the boards of separate entities, four of the men who help lead those boards posed for this Al Heinen photo published in the Jan. 27, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left in back, Harry Isaman, irrigation board president; and Jess Knepper, fire commissioner; and from left in front, Don Chapin, highway district chairperson, and Walt Hereth, irrigation district manager. According to the accompanying story, Chapin was elected president of the new organization, Isaman was named vice president and Hereth was elected secretary. Hereth noted the group will meet monthly to discuss "points that affect all three districts at the same time." He added decisions made by the new group will not be binding on any of the various boards. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Al Heinen/Lewiston Tribune