Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Blast from the PastMarch 21, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1950: Helping guide the Orchards

After a meeting in the Lewiston Orchards to detail an "informal coordination" of the boards of separate entities, four of the men who help lead those boards posed for this Al Heinen photo published in the Jan. 27, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left in back, Harry Isaman, irrigation board president; and Jess Knepper, fire commissioner; and from left in front, Don Chapin, highway district chairperson, and Walt Hereth, irrigation district manager. According to the accompanying story, Chapin was elected president of the new organization, Isaman was named vice president and Hereth was elected secretary. Hereth noted the group will meet monthly to discuss "points that affect all three districts at the same time." He added decisions made by the new group will not be binding on any of the various boards. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
After a meeting in the Lewiston Orchards to detail an "informal coordination" of the boards of separate entities, four of the men who help lead those boards posed for this Al Heinen photo published in the Jan. 27, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left in back, Harry Isaman, irrigation board president; and Jess Knepper, fire commissioner; and from left in front, Don Chapin, highway district chairperson, and Walt Hereth, irrigation district manager. According to the accompanying story, Chapin was elected president of the new organization, Isaman was named vice president and Hereth was elected secretary. Hereth noted the group will meet monthly to discuss "points that affect all three districts at the same time." He added decisions made by the new group will not be binding on any of the various boards. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Al Heinen/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

After a meeting in the Lewiston Orchards to detail an “informal coordination” of the boards of separate entities, four of the men who help lead those boards posed for this Al Heinen photo published in the Jan. 27, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left in back, Harry Isaman, irrigation board president; and Jess Knepper, fire commissioner; and from left in front, Don Chapin, highway district chairperson, and Walt Hereth, irrigation district manager. According to the accompanying story, Chapin was elected president of the new organization, Isaman was named vice president and Hereth was elected secretary. Hereth noted the group will meet monthly to discuss “points that affect all three districts at the same time.” He added decisions made by the new group will not be binding on any of the various boards. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastMar. 20
Blast from the Past / 1989: Logging sports competition
Blast from the PastMar. 19
Blast from the Past / 1993: Asotin County Fair royalty
Blast from the PastMar. 15
Blast from the Past / 1950s: Singing in the church choir
Blast from the PastMar. 14
Blast from the Past / 1975: Ready to rock at gem show
Related
Blast from the Past / 1966: Those dang gophers
Blast from the PastMar. 13
Blast from the Past / 1966: Those dang gophers
Blast from the Past / 1989: Celebrating UI’s birthday
Blast from the PastMar. 12
Blast from the Past / 1989: Celebrating UI’s birthday
Blast from the Past / 1956: Measuring incoming mail
Blast from the PastMar. 8
Blast from the Past / 1956: Measuring incoming mail
Blast from the Past / 1967: Showing his catch from the Snake River
Blast from the PastMar. 7
Blast from the Past / 1967: Showing his catch from the Snake River
Blast from the Past / 1920s: Ferdinand girls basketball team
Blast from the PastMar. 6
Blast from the Past / 1920s: Ferdinand girls basketball team
Blast from the Past / 1977: A new route up the hill
Blast from the PastMar. 5
Blast from the Past / 1977: A new route up the hill
Blast from the Past / 1990: Plans for the hot springs
Blast from the PastMar. 1
Blast from the Past / 1990: Plans for the hot springs
Blast from the Past / 1971: Strawberry festival just desserts
Blast from the PastFeb. 28
Blast from the Past / 1971: Strawberry festival just desserts
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy