Blast from the Past / 1950s: Singing in the church choir

Members of the Juliaetta Methodist Church choir donned their robes for this photo taken at the church in the mid-1950s. Pictured are, back row from left, Vera Hutcherson, Gene Taylor, Mary Cook; middle row: Gussie Eggers, Sue Tacker, Karen Nelson, Linda Adams; front row: Montez Browning, Georgia Taylor, Marie Nye, Cathy Cook. This photo was submitted by Karen (Nelson) Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill