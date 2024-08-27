Blast from the Past / 1951: A ‘South Pacific’ prom

The Lewiston High School junior prom, held in the LHS gym, was decorated to reflect the theme of “South Pacific” in this photo published in the April 22, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Prom attendees pictured between dances are, seated from left, Pete Busch, Gloria Storey, Joanne Davis and Gene Montague. Standing are Joyce Jordan and Wayne Poteet. Busch was co-chairperson, with Barbara O’Connor, of the prom decorations committee, according to the accompanying story. Decorations included palms, grass sand and flowers. “Bamboo sticks wound with ivy and yellow crepe paper decorated the improvied band stand and punch was served from a thatched-roof booth.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.