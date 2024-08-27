Sections
Blast from the PastNovember 2, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1951: Famed singer at Lewiston

The singer Hildegarde scans the Lewiston Tribune at the Lewis-Clark Hotel just before her one-woman show at the North Idaho College of Education in this photo published in the April 21, 1951, Tribune. The famed singer was met at the top of the Lewiston Hill on her arrival there from Spokane by a special committee of Lewiston Lions Club greeters. The club sponsored her show at the NICE (now Lewis-Clark State College) gym in Lewiston. She was believed to be the first woman to wear the strapless evening gowns which have become popular. This is true, Hildegarde said. My first strapless gown was designed by Jacques Fath. Named as one of the ten best-dressed women in several yearly fashion polls, she left the hotel for her performance wearing a cape of butterfly mink over a fitted navy blue suit. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
