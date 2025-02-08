Sections
February 12, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1951: Ready for surgery in Clarkston

Lewiston Tribune
A patient is prepared for surgery at Asotin County Memorial Hospital in Clarkston in this photo published in the Aug. 12, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Pictured are, from left, Lulu Swope, registered nurse and the hospital’s administrator, Laura Huetson, registered nurse anesthesist, and Marian Schaeffer, circulating nurse. An accompanying story by Gladys Rae Swank described a fundraising drive to clear the hospital’s original mortgage before undertaking an expansion program, including a new office and reception room wing, because “Memorial is not large enough to meet the demands.” Since its establishment Jan. 15, 1949, there had been 523 babies born at Memorial, according to the story. “During the last year and a half much new equipment has been purchased or been donated to the hospital. The largest item is the Elks (Lodge) portable X-ray machine.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

