Blast from the Past / 1951: Stacking the winter’s wood

The Bull family gets ready for winter at their Princeton home by unloading a truck load of slab wood in this photo taken in 1951. Bill Bull stands atop the pile of wood with hand raised and his brother Andy Bull perches on the wood still waiting to be unloaded from the back of the truck. Their father, Alec Bull, leans on the rail of the truck during a pause in the unloading for this photo taken by his wife (and the boys' mom), Margaret Bull. The slab wood came from Boone's Lumber Mill, about three miles east of Princeton, according to Andy Bull, of Creswell, Ore., who submitted this photo. He wrote, "Back then, the mills would give the wood away rather than just burn it themselves as it was an unwanted byproduct of producing lumber." The Bulls needed the wood for the wood-burning stoves in their home and in the post office building, which they also owned. Alec was the postmaster in Princeton.