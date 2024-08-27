Blast from the Past / 1952: A briefing on the big switch

Lewiston Mayor D.K. Worden, right, gets a briefing on the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co.'s new direct dial system just before the changeover at 11:49 p.m. Nov. 1 in this Al Munson photo published in the Nov. 2, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. Speaking with the mayor are George Dean, center, of PTT in Seattle, and J.W. Krauss, left, the Lewiston exchange manager. Years of preparation had preceded the switchover from manually-operated switchboards to customer-dialed phones and included telephone directories distributed by special messenger, the removal of manually operated switchboards and education of telephone users. The project cost nearly $1.6 million. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Al Munson/Lewiston Tribune