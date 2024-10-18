Sections
Blast from the PastOctober 26, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1952: Lapwai High’s L Club

Members of Lapwai High Schools L club assembled for their group photo published in the school 1952 yearbook. Pictured are, front row from left: E. Madsen, B. Arthur, E. Heimgartner, R. McFarland, B. Greene, N. Bisbee; second row: D. Groseclose, L. Ellenwood, L. Reynolds, L. Eggers, R. Rickett, G. Eggers, A. Anderson; third row: F. Davis, M. McCormack, J. Sobotta, D. Cosgrove, J. Arthur, M. Wilson, M. Todd, H. Williams (adviser); fourth row: B. White, A. Pinkham, M. Slickpoo, J. McCormick. L. Taylor, A. Walters, A. Allman. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Members of Lapwai High Schools L club assembled for their group photo published in the school 1952 yearbook. Pictured are, front row from left: E. Madsen, B. Arthur, E. Heimgartner, R. McFarland, B. Greene, N. Bisbee; second row: D. Groseclose, L. Ellenwood, L. Reynolds, L. Eggers, R. Rickett, G. Eggers, A. Anderson; third row: F. Davis, M. McCormack, J. Sobotta, D. Cosgrove, J. Arthur, M. Wilson, M. Todd, H. Williams (adviser); fourth row: B. White, A. Pinkham, M. Slickpoo, J. McCormick. L. Taylor, A. Walters, A. Allman. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill
Members of Lapwai High School’s L club assembled for their group photo published in the school 1952 yearbook. Pictured are, front row from left: E. Madsen, B. Arthur, E. Heimgartner, R. McFarland, B. Greene, N. Bisbee; second row: D. Groseclose, L. Ellenwood, L. Reynolds, L. Eggers, R. Rickett, G. Eggers, A. Anderson; third row: F. Davis, M. McCormack, J. Sobotta, D. Cosgrove, J. Arthur, M. Wilson, M. Todd, H. Williams (adviser); fourth row: B. White, A. Pinkham, M. Slickpoo, J. McCormick. L. Taylor, A. Walters, A. Allman. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

