Blast from the Past / 1952: Winning a national award

Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce members Lew Flora, left, and Del Anderson shake hands in this photo published in the June 26, 1952, Lewiston Tribune to mark an honor the organization had received. The Lewiston Jaycees had won first place nationally in Christmas projects for cities with populations between 10,000 and 25,000, according to an accompanying story, at the national convention held in Dallas. Flora was a past president of the Jaycees while Anderson was chairperson of the Jaycees' 1951 Christmas Activities Committee which included home and store lighting and decorating contest, Main Street lighting, the annual Santa Claus parade and the community Christmas tree on the approaches of the Clearwater Memorial Bridge. Flora had sent a scrapbook explaining the Christmas activities to the national convention: "It cost me 19 bucks, but it was worth it," Flora said. This photo was submitted by Darlene Kidder, of Lewiston, who is Anderson's daughter.