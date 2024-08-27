Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the PastJanuary 1, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1952: Winning a national award

Submitted by Darlene Kidder, of Lewiston
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce members Lew Flora, left, and Del Anderson shake hands in this photo published in the June 26, 1952, Lewiston Tribune to mark an honor the organization had received. The Lewiston Jaycees had won first place nationally in Christmas projects for cities with populations between 10,000 and 25,000, according to an accompanying story, at the national convention held in Dallas. Flora was a past president of the Jaycees while Anderson was chairperson of the Jaycees’ 1951 Christmas Activities Committee which included home and store lighting and decorating contest, Main Street lighting, the annual Santa Claus parade and the community Christmas tree on the approaches of the Clearwater Memorial Bridge. Flora had sent a scrapbook explaining the Christmas activities to the national convention: “It cost me 19 bucks, but it was worth it,” Flora said. This photo was submitted by Darlene Kidder, of Lewiston, who is Anderson’s daughter. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastDec. 28, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1969: American Legion vets dinner
Blast from the PastDec. 27, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1968: North Fork before the dam
Blast from the PastDec. 26, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1970: Operating the circle bed
Blast from the PastDec. 25, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1971: Singing Christmas Tree
Related
Blast from the Past/ 1950s: Crafting Lewiston's wreaths
Blast from the PastDec. 21, 2024
Blast from the Past/ 1950s: Crafting Lewiston's wreaths
Blast from the Past / 1920: A wedding in Greencreek
Blast from the PastDec. 20, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1920: A wedding in Greencreek
Blast from the Past / 1990: Organizing an auction
Blast from the PastDec. 19, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1990: Organizing an auction
Blast from the Past / 1958: LHS organists ready for concert
Blast from the PastDec. 18, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1958: LHS organists ready for concert
Blast from the Past / 1990: Ready for annual bazaar
Blast from the PastDec. 14, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1990: Ready for annual bazaar
Blast from the Past / 1987: Huckleberry ice cream in winter
Blast from the PastDec. 13, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1987: Huckleberry ice cream in winter
Blast from the Past / 1978: His family comes first
Blast from the PastDec. 12, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1978: His family comes first
Blast from the Past / 1968: St. Gertrude’s Academy basketball
Blast from the PastDec. 11, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1968: St. Gertrude’s Academy basketball
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy