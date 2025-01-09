Blast from the Past / 1953: A gathering of young friends

A group of young friends gathered at the Juliaetta home of Karen (Nelson) Eggers posed for this photo in 1953. They are, seated on floor at left: Ernie Wing; back row from left: Ed Corkill, Myron Emmett, Leonard Gustafson, Darrel Brocke; middle row: Frances Freeman, John Groseclose; front row: Karen (Nelson) Eggers, Mona Hammond. The photo was submitted by Eggers, of Bovill, who said her home often was the gathering place and hangout for the young people. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill