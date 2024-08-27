Blast from the Past / 1954: University of Idaho Vandals baseball

Members of the 1954 University of Idaho Vandal baseball team assemble for their photo published in the Gem of the Mountains, the UI’s yearbook. Pictured are, front row from left: Mike Cygler, Bob Falash, Reggie Frazier, Doug Young, Jim Gowanlock; middle row: Al Nelson, Aubrey Stevens, Ervin Kuban, Larry Morrison, Clem Parberry (coach), Philip “Flip” Kleffner, Ken Hallett; back row: Joe Lothrop, Bob Haines, Gary Barton, Jerry Quane, Dick Dodel, Dick Riggs, Dave Cripe, Frank Teverbaugh. According to the yearbook, the team finished last in the northern division standings with a record of 2-14. This photo was submitted by Riggs, of Lewiston, in memory of Kleffner who died Jan. 22 in Moscow. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.