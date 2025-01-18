Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff

Eight of the 16-member medical staff at Tri-State Memorial Hospital gathered for this photo taken by Chester Gilleland, of Clarkston, and published in the July 17, 1955, Lewiston Tribune when they made a tour of the new hospital building. Seated at center is Mrs. M.A. Denham, a registered nurse who is employed as hospital administrator. The physicians are, seated from left, E.L. White, Robert Colburn, D.K. Merkeley and Rex G. Layton; standing from left, G.A. Rogers, James Klein, J.E. Carssow and D.D. McRoberts. Other staff member physicians who were not present for the photo, according to the photo caption, include W.W. Seibly, Ralph Haas Jr., Daniel W. Henry, E.J. Baldeck, Roy Eastwood, J.S. Newton, R.J. Ruckman and Vincent Shoemaker. The nonprofit hospital along Highland Avenue in Clarkston had been dedicated May 12, 1953, and this photo accompanied an article from a report by Amy Shelman of the History Committee from a Clarkston Community Study made during 1954-55 about the history of the hospital’s inception. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Chester Gilleland, of Clarkston