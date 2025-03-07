Blast from the Past / 1956: Measuring incoming mail

Clarence Ellis, Lewiston's assistant superintendent of mails, stacks letters edgeways on a table with measurements to compute the number received in this photo published in the July 6, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. The Lewiston Post Office recently did computations on incoming mail for the final 15 days of the previous month, according to acting Postmaster Wayne Petrie, and discovered Lewiston residents receive more than twice as much mail as they send out, according to the accompanying story. Petrie wanted the incoming mail counted as a way to show U.S. postal officials how much mail is being handled so more clerk hours may be authorized. Petrie noted much of the incoming mail was from Eastern cities, which he said suggests, "The Eastern post offices are getting the credit while the Western post offices are doing the leg work." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Lewiston Tribune