Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Blast from the PastFebruary 14, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1956: ‘You been farming long?’

Submitted by Laura Jackson, of Clarkston
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Brothers Marlin, left, and Kelly Jackson, dressed in their overalls and jeans with suspenders, are ready to get their farm work done on the family’s acreage near Libby Street in Clarkston in this photo taken at their home in 1956. Marlin, age 3, and Kelly, age 18 months, are the sons of Laura Jackson, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. She said the family raised some cows and chickens on their land and the boys did their share of chores while growing up. Marlin now lives in Uniontown and Kelly now lives south of Asotin. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastFeb. 13
Blast from the Past / 1989: Soviets visit Moscow farm
Blast from the PastFeb. 12
Blast from the Past / 1951: Ready for surgery in Clarkston
Blast from the PastFeb. 8
Blast from the Past / early 2000s: Celebrating the Super Bow...
Blast from the PastFeb. 7
Blast from the Past / 1976: His hard work ruined
Related
Blast from the Past / 2004: Games at church youth club
Blast from the PastFeb. 6
Blast from the Past / 2004: Games at church youth club
Blast from the Past / 1954: University of Idaho Vandals baseball
Blast from the PastFeb. 5
Blast from the Past / 1954: University of Idaho Vandals baseball
Blast from the Past / 1975: Award-winning family
Blast from the PastFeb. 1
Blast from the Past / 1975: Award-winning family
Blast from the Past / 1957: Finally ready for students
Blast from the PastJan. 31
Blast from the Past / 1957: Finally ready for students
Blast from the Past / 1925: In the center of the tracks
Blast from the PastJan. 30
Blast from the Past / 1925: In the center of the tracks
Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole
Blast from the PastJan. 29
Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole
Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation
Blast from the PastJan. 25
Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Blast from the PastJan. 24
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy