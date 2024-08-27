Blast from the Past / 1956: ‘You been farming long?’

Brothers Marlin, left, and Kelly Jackson, dressed in their overalls and jeans with suspenders, are ready to get their farm work done on the family’s acreage near Libby Street in Clarkston in this photo taken at their home in 1956. Marlin, age 3, and Kelly, age 18 months, are the sons of Laura Jackson, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. She said the family raised some cows and chickens on their land and the boys did their share of chores while growing up. Marlin now lives in Uniontown and Kelly now lives south of Asotin. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.