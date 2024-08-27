Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Blast from the PastJanuary 31, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1957: Finally ready for students

Three Benedictine nuns worked Friday, Sept. 27, in four finished classrooms at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 28, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Sister Angela, Sister Christine and Sister Angelica, the school principal, who was attaching the classroom's pencil sharpener. The school had been under construction since spring and 129 students had been attending public schools while awaiting the Monday opening of the new school. The plan was for the school to house first through sixth grades the first year, with a seventh grade added next year and the eighth grade the year after that. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Three Benedictine nuns worked Friday, Sept. 27, in four finished classrooms at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 28, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Sister Angela, Sister Christine and Sister Angelica, the school principal, who was attaching the classroom's pencil sharpener. The school had been under construction since spring and 129 students had been attending public schools while awaiting the Monday opening of the new school. The plan was for the school to house first through sixth grades the first year, with a seventh grade added next year and the eighth grade the year after that. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Three Benedictine nuns worked Friday, Sept. 27, in four finished classrooms at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 28, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Sister Angela, Sister Christine and Sister Angelica, the school principal, who was attaching the classroom’s pencil sharpener. The school had been under construction since spring and 129 students had been attending public schools while awaiting the Monday opening of the new school. The plan was for the school to house first through sixth grades the first year, with a seventh grade added next year and the eighth grade the year after that. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastJan. 30
Blast from the Past / 1925: In the center of the tracks
Blast from the PastJan. 29
Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole
Blast from the PastJan. 25
Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation
Blast from the PastJan. 24
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Related
Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck
Blast from the PastJan. 23
Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck
Blast from the Past / 1968: Catch of the day on the Snake
Blast from the PastJan. 22
Blast from the Past / 1968: Catch of the day on the Snake
Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff
Blast from the PastJan. 18
Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the PastJan. 17
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Blast from the PastJan. 16
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Blast from the Past / 1958: A new wardrobe for fall
Blast from the PastJan. 15
Blast from the Past / 1958: A new wardrobe for fall
Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film
Blast from the PastJan. 11
Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film
Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed
Blast from the PastJan. 10
Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy