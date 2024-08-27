Blast from the Past / 1957: Finally ready for students

Three Benedictine nuns worked Friday, Sept. 27, in four finished classrooms at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 28, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Sister Angela, Sister Christine and Sister Angelica, the school principal, who was attaching the classroom's pencil sharpener. The school had been under construction since spring and 129 students had been attending public schools while awaiting the Monday opening of the new school. The plan was for the school to house first through sixth grades the first year, with a seventh grade added next year and the eighth grade the year after that. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Lewiston Tribune