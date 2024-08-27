Blast from the Past / 1957: Ready to cheer for Lewiston High

In their uniforms of skirts and sweaters with Bengal logos, five newly elected cheerleaders pose next to the steps at Lewiston High School for this photo published in the May 16, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Edith Williams, Judy Olin, Judy Geidle, Patsy Barker and Idora Lee Moore. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Lewiston Tribune