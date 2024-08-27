Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the PastNovember 14, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1957: Ready to cheer for Lewiston High

In their uniforms of skirts and sweaters with Bengal logos, five newly elected cheerleaders pose next to the steps at Lewiston High School for this photo published in the May 16, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Edith Williams, Judy Olin, Judy Geidle, Patsy Barker and Idora Lee Moore. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
In their uniforms of skirts and sweaters with Bengal logos, five newly elected cheerleaders pose next to the steps at Lewiston High School for this photo published in the May 16, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Edith Williams, Judy Olin, Judy Geidle, Patsy Barker and Idora Lee Moore. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In their uniforms of skirts and sweaters with Bengal logos, five newly elected cheerleaders pose next to the steps at Lewiston High School for this photo published in the May 16, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Edith Williams, Judy Olin, Judy Geidle, Patsy Barker and Idora Lee Moore. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastNov. 13
Blast from the Past / 2004: Soaking feet and reading a book
Blast from the PastNov. 8
Blast from the Past / 1994: U.S. women served with pride
Blast from the PastNov. 8
Blast from the Past / 1973: She finds and creates
Blast from the PastNov. 7
Blast from the Past / 1989: Focusing on farming
Related
Blast from the Past / 1943: Off for a drive in Potlatch
Blast from the PastNov. 6
Blast from the Past / 1943: Off for a drive in Potlatch
Blast from the Past / 1951: Famed singer at Lewiston
Blast from the PastNov. 2
Blast from the Past / 1951: Famed singer at Lewiston
Blast from the Past / 1933: Pomeroy High boys basketball
Blast from the PastNov. 1
Blast from the Past / 1933: Pomeroy High boys basketball
Blast from the Past / 1978: Not a night shift fan
Blast from the PastOct. 31
Blast from the Past / 1978: Not a night shift fan
Blast from the Past / 1983: A family anniversary celebration
Blast from the PastOct. 30
Blast from the Past / 1983: A family anniversary celebration
Blast from the Past / 1952: Lapwai High’s L Club
Blast from the PastOct. 26
Blast from the Past / 1952: Lapwai High’s L Club
Blast from the Past / 1960: Ready to cheer on LHS
Blast from the PastOct. 25
Blast from the Past / 1960: Ready to cheer on LHS
Blast from the Past / 1952: A briefing on the big switch
Blast from the PastOct. 24
Blast from the Past / 1952: A briefing on the big switch
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy