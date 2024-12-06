Sections
Blast from the PastDecember 6, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1957: Showing new school uniforms

Steven Arnold, 10, left, and Victoria Meyer, 9, model the new uniforms for students attending St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston in this photo published in the Aug. 15, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. The new school year, beginning Sept. 3, would be the first time uniforms, selected by the school’s PTA, would be required for all students. Girls would be wearing peacock blue wool jumpers over white blouses with Peter Pan collars, and boys were to be clad in corduroy slacks and white shirts. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

