Blast from the Past / 1958: A new wardrobe for fall

Clarkston students Audrey Brown, 8, left, and Ronald Kleyn-Schoorel, 6, model the uniforms to be worn by students at Holy Family Catholic School in Clarkston in this photo published in the May 8, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. According to the photo caption, these uniforms would be worn during the next school year beginning in fall 1958 and included navy blue jumpers, short-sleeved white blouses with Peter Pan collars and a navy blue cardigan sweater. The boys would wear salt-and-pepper corduroy trousers, white T-shirts and similar sweaters. The new uniforms were shown to members of the school family organization the day before. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.